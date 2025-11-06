Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $342.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sleep Number Price Performance

SNBR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 379,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,301. The company has a market capitalization of $108.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 48.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

Further Reading

