Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,504,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $854,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Afbi LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $622.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $610.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $775.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

