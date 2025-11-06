HORAN Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:KO opened at $68.53 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

