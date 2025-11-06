Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Array Digital Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Array Digital Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Array Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Array Digital Infrastructure stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,965. Array Digital Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Array Digital Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $149,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,298.80. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas W. Chambers sold 93,300 shares of Array Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $7,069,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,552. This trade represents a 84.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

