Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Up 10% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) rose 10% on Thursday after Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.3750. Approximately 180,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,381,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $180,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.45. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Clossey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $66,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,080. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,048. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 175.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 232.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 157.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -145.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $3.97. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.Par Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

