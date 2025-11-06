Washington Trust Bank Purchases 52,083 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,083 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.1% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.8%

Comcast stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.