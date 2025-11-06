Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a £145 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £135.
In related news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £115.12, for a total transaction of £1,100,892.56. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
