Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a £145 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £110 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £135.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.6%

Insider Activity

LON:AZN traded up GBX 326 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching £127.76. 53,181,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of £121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of £111.98. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,573.51 and a twelve month high of £129.94. The company has a market capitalization of £198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £115.12, for a total transaction of £1,100,892.56. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.