Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $30.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DYN. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 13.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 1,729,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,690. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $35,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,817.99. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,714,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,248 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,378,000. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,621,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,162 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,768,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,953,000 after buying an additional 1,803,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $18,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

