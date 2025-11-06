RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Down 14.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.5% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.0710. Approximately 701,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,700,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). RXO had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RXO by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RXO by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 87.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,001 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,693,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RXO by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after buying an additional 120,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Trading Down 14.6%

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

