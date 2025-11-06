Head to Head Analysis: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

QuantumScape has a beta of 4.83, indicating that its stock price is 383% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -78.99, indicating that its stock price is 7,999% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 3 8 0 0 1.73 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QuantumScape and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

QuantumScape presently has a consensus price target of $7.66, suggesting a potential downside of 52.63%. Given QuantumScape’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -39.90% -35.31% Carbon Streaming -24,943.55% -3.74% -3.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Carbon Streaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$477.86 million ($0.81) -19.97 Carbon Streaming $640,000.00 49.24 -$67.37 million ($0.59) -1.01

Carbon Streaming has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.