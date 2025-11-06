Analyzing FG Merger II (FGMC) & The Competition

FG Merger II (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FG Merger II to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of FG Merger II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FG Merger II and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Merger II 1 0 0 0 1.00 FG Merger II Competitors 206 262 217 3 2.02

Profitability

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 73.17%. Given FG Merger II’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FG Merger II has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares FG Merger II and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Merger II N/A N/A N/A FG Merger II Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG Merger II and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Merger II N/A -$30,000.00 1,003.00 FG Merger II Competitors $48.56 million -$19.62 million 97.17

FG Merger II’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FG Merger II. FG Merger II is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FG Merger II peers beat FG Merger II on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

FG Merger II Company Profile

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on September 20, 2023 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

