NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Up 24.1% – What’s Next?

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 24.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 251,924 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 72,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
NEXE Innovations Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$17.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.
About NEXE Innovations
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
