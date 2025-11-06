Outfitter Financial LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.0% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

