APA (NASDAQ:APA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 4,929,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,990. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. APA has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,970,000 after buying an additional 1,869,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after buying an additional 806,252 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in APA by 528.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 573,193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in APA by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 470,192 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in APA by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 298,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

