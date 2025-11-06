Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.120-1.120 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $81.76. 80,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,040. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.75. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 918.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 57,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.