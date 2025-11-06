Ball (NYSE:BALL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.55. 516,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $63.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ball by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ball by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

