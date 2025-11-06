RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 112.5% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $538,000. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $306.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.07 and a 1-year high of $319.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

