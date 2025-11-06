Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $357.76 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.