SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,124,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after buying an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after buying an additional 311,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,938,000 after buying an additional 460,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $296,598.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,460.16. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,891 shares of company stock worth $16,475,387. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

