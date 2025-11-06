Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Holdings Boosted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,729 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $257,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after buying an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $256.33 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $415.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

