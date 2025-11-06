Waverton Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 810,285 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $126,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $179.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.