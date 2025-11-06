Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Acquired by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 836.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,455,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,703,000 after purchasing an additional 207,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,461,000 after purchasing an additional 368,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,588,000 after purchasing an additional 545,244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

