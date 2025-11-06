The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stake Reduced by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

