Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. 872,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

