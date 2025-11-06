Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,134. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.56.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after purchasing an additional 788,100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,509,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,593,000 after buying an additional 1,460,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,333,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after buying an additional 967,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,643,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

