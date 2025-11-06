Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Adient alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Adient

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 377,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. Adient has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Adient by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.