Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $165.00

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NYSE GIB traded down $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CGI Group has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CGI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in CGI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CGI Group by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in CGI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

