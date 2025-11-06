Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.48.

APP traded up $14.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $631.65. 3,542,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $599.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,219,472.42. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $39,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

