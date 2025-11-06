Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.550-4.650 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.1%

SWK traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.13. 222,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.