Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 19.86%.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5%

SILA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 83,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,935. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sila Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $27.50.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 231.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sila Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 606.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the period.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

