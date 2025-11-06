Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $187.90 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.92. The company has a market capitalization of $445.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.39, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.44.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

