Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.180-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Coty Stock Down 0.4%

COTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,291. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coty

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other news, insider Priya Srinivasan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,034.56. This trade represents a 399.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurent Mercier bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 402,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,775.36. This trade represents a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 334,900 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.