Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 8,681 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $171.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

