Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.5% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.1% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 15,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $152.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

