Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zoetis Q4 Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2026 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.01. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.1% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.9% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 784,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $394,010,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

