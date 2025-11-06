Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zoetis Q4 Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2026 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.69 EPS.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS
Zoetis Stock Performance
ZTS opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.01. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.
Institutional Trading of Zoetis
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.1% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.9% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 784,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $394,010,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zoetis
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.