Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,292 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $244,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 182,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

