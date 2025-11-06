Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $15.35. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $15.3550, with a volume of 309,683 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.02%. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, insider William Yeung sold 9,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $165,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,642. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,333 shares of company stock worth $1,122,195. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 2,581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $815.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

