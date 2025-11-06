Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1.3395, but opened at $1.17. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 239,300 shares.

The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 116.09% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFLYY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.85.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.