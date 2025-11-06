Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading Up 12.6% on Strong Earnings

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAGet Free Report) shot up 12.6% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.8740. 185,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 418,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 77.72% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,977,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,127,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 789,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

