SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.58. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SES AI shares last traded at $2.2650, with a volume of 11,437,318 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SES AI by 2,314.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,090,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SES AI by 1,537.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 837,982 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SES AI during the second quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SES AI during the second quarter worth about $676,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. SES AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that SES AI Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

