SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.58. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SES AI shares last traded at $2.2650, with a volume of 11,437,318 shares traded.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on SES AI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI
SES AI Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $810.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. SES AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that SES AI Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SES AI
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Dutch Bros Beats Earnings for 11th Consecutive Quarter
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- From Dividends to Growth: Why These 3 Stocks Stand Out in 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AMD’s Price Pullback Equals Opportunity: The Big Gains Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.