First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $14.17. First Advantage shares last traded at $14.2440, with a volume of 281,719 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,813.90. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 724.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,256,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,155 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 1,262,787 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in First Advantage by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,420,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after buying an additional 1,128,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in First Advantage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after buying an additional 474,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Up 9.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 471.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.