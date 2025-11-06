Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $4.23. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 4,723,251 shares traded.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.29 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 29.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DNUT. Bank of America cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Capital One Financial cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded Krispy Kreme to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 101,327 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 33.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 5.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

