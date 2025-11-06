ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $5.88. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 8,217,641 shares traded.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stephens cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACV Auctions Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 39.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 2,640.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.63.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.26 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. ACV Auctions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

