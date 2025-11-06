Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.2170, with a volume of 1730401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.48. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81993.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,914,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,118,076. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 947.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,695.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 64,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

