Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $15.83. Pharming Group shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 30,627 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pharming Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.84 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.