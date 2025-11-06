FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $213.00 to $211.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. FirstService traded as low as $152.94 and last traded at $154.11, with a volume of 9726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.94.
FSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised FirstService from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on FirstService from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
