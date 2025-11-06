Financial Contrast: NexMetals Mining (NEXM) and The Competition

NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NexMetals Mining to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NexMetals Mining alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NexMetals Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexMetals Mining 1 1 0 0 1.50 NexMetals Mining Competitors 832 1008 823 24 2.01

Profitability

As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 35.08%. Given NexMetals Mining’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexMetals Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares NexMetals Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexMetals Mining N/A -261.73% -138.07% NexMetals Mining Competitors -81.04% -3.18% -5.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexMetals Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NexMetals Mining N/A -$30.96 million -7.41 NexMetals Mining Competitors $4.23 billion $336.98 million -21.98

NexMetals Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NexMetals Mining. NexMetals Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NexMetals Mining competitors beat NexMetals Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About NexMetals Mining

(Get Free Report)

North American Nickel Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland. The company was formerly known as Widescope Resources Inc. and changed its name to North American Nickel Inc. in April 2010. North American Nickel Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NexMetals Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexMetals Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.