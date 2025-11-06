Comparing Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Towne Bank and First Citizens BancShares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towne Bank $749.92 million 3.26 $161.76 million $2.24 14.53 First Citizens BancShares $9.49 billion 2.45 $2.78 billion $169.12 10.62

Volatility & Risk

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Towne Bank. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Towne Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Towne Bank has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Towne Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $8.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Towne Bank pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Towne Bank has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Towne Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Towne Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Towne Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Towne Bank and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towne Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Citizens BancShares 0 6 7 0 2.54

Towne Bank presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. First Citizens BancShares has a consensus price target of $2,157.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Towne Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Towne Bank is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Profitability

This table compares Towne Bank and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towne Bank 15.69% 9.86% 1.23% First Citizens BancShares 15.99% 11.06% 1.04%

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Towne Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towne Bank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacation rentals, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

