Black Swift Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $927.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $792.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $773.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $955.46. The stock has a market cap of $876.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

