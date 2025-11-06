Brooktree Capital Management Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $927.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $955.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $792.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

